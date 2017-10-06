End Of Cross-Canada Pipeline Plan Could Be Felt In Maine

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine - A Canadian company's decision to abandon plans to build a pipeline that would have carried more than a million barrels of crude oil per day from western Canada to the Atlantic coast could have implications in Maine.



TransCanada Corp. announced Thursday it was no longer pursuing the Energy East Pipeline. The Portland Press Herald reports it wasn't immediately clear whether the decision might increase or decrease the need to export Canadian oil through an existing pipeline that runs from South Portland to Montreal.



Portland Pipe Line Corp. is in the midst of a court battle with South Portland over an ordinance that banned crude oil exports from the city. City attorneys filed a motion in federal court Thursday seeking a stay of proceedings so they can review TransCanada's action.