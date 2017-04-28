Although the gender pay gap has narrowed over the years, it’s still significant – women earn 79 cents for every dollar earned by men in the U.S. The American Association of University Women is focusing this year’s Maine convention on this issue. We’ll discuss why the pay gap persists, and how employees and employers can work to improve women’s pay.

Guests: Barbara Babkirk, Heart At Work Associates, Career Counseling and Outplacement Services

Sarah Whitfield, Assistant Director for Careers in Law, Government and Policy, Colby College

Dot McLane, American Association University Women, National VP