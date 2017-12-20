Ethics Commissioners To Discuss Casino Investigation

AUGUSTA, Maine - The Maine ethics commission is set to discuss its investigation into the financing of a failed, multimillion-dollar effort to build a third casino in the state.



The Maine Commission on Governmental Ethics and Election Practices is scheduled to meet Wednesday morning.



Ethics commissioners last month levied a record-setting $500,000 in fines against the four committees behind the referendum to allow a casino in York County. Commissioners said the committees missed deadlines for filing disclosures that accurately reflected who was funding the campaign.



Maine voters in November overwhelmingly rejected the casino proposal, which was financed by an out-of-state gambling entrepreneur.



An attorney representing a casino backer called the fine "grossly disproportionate'' and said the fine would be appealed.