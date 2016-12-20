Fact Checking LePage: Maine Must Enact Voter-Approved Referendums

AUGUSTA, Maine — Republican Gov. Paul LePage has a history of interpreting the state Constitutional in ways that are later discredited. But that didn’t stop him from lobbing more dubious claims this week.

LePage on Tuesday told WVOM-FM that Maine’s constitution says approved ballot referendums are just "recommendations" that "the legislature doesn’t even have to enact."

Legal experts say LePage’s interpretation is incorrect.

LePage repeated his belief that Maine voters didn’t understand the ballot initiatives they approved.

Several judges have questioned LePage’s constitutional interpretations on matters from his veto power to whether he can threaten to withhold state funding to punish political enemies.

LePage’s office didn’t directly respond to experts’ conclusions, saying only that Republican and Democratic legislators are concerned over the consequences and costs of the narrowly passed marijuana initiative.