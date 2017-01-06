Stuart reads Carl Little's poem, "The Facts of Catching".

"Today’s poem is “The Facts of Catching” by Carl Little. He’s the author of Ocean Drinker: New & Selected Poems as well as many books about art, including Art of Acadia (with his brother David) and Eric Hopkins: Above and Beyond.

“The Facts of Catching” is about ice fishing. “When we caught a record fish from that pond,” he writes, “my father would lay it out on a piece of cardboard, draw its outline, then loosely sketch it in, noting ‘the facts of catching’ underneath. I still have his rendering of a record bass I caught when I was 10. His story, which I came to learn was about his father, not about him, always excited me: the danger of the ice, the mix of scolding and praise, and the ultimate reward: the record of the record fish.”"