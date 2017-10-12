Fall Colors Are At Their Peak In Western, Northern Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine - If you love fall colors, then this is the time to get outside in Maine.



The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry says the vibrant golds, oranges and reds are at their peak across western and northern Maine.



The rest of the state is rated at "high'' for fall hues.



The timing of the fall colors has been delayed a bit this year, but the colors are now popping.

Experts had predicted the cool, wet summer would produce spectacular colors but a hot, dry September kept the leaves producing the chlorophyll that keeps them green.