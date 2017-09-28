Fall Foliage Colors High In Northern Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine - The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry says autumn color has arrived, even as temperatures linger in the 70s in much of the state.



The state's fall foliage report says fall colors are high in northern Maine this weekend and moderate in the rest of the state. That means there will be 70 percent color in much of the northern region and 30 to 50 percent color change elsewhere.



The forestry department says northern Maine normally reaches peak condition in the last week of September and first week of October. The coastal part of the state is typically the latest to peak around mid-to-late October.