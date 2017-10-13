'Fantastically Crazy' Flyers Being Circulated Around South Portland

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine - Police say they can't do anything about flyers being distributed around a Maine city that warn of imminent nuclear war and extraterrestrial involvement in international politics.



South Portland police say the flyers began turning up Wednesday evening, distributed on car windshields parked at a local mall. The Portland Press Herald reports there are two different flyers being circulated; one that contends Russian President Vladimir Putin is threatening a pre-emptive nuclear strike and another that discusses the dangers of extraterrestrial involvement in human affairs.



Sgt. Adam Howard says they are "fantastically crazy,'' but there is nothing that elevates the flyers to a hate crime. He says they would like to learn more about the person distributing the flyers for the purposes of public safety.