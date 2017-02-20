Farm, Green Group to Brainstorm Food Security Ideas at Forum

WISCASSET, Maine - A working farm and an environmental group are sponsoring a forum about food security in Lincoln County, Maine.



The event will take place on March 4 and will be hosted by farm and education center The Morris Farm and environmental education organization Chewonki.



The groups say the event is the third annual Forum on Food Security in Lincoln County. They say about 14 percent of the county's population is food insecure, meaning residents don't have the resources for three balanced meals per day.



Nearly half of students in the county are eligible for free or reduced-price school lunches.



The event is taking place at the Chewonki Center for Environmental Education in Wiscasset.