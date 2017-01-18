Fast Coastal Storm Cliping Parts of Maine, New Hampshire

Many residents of Maine and New Hampshire are awakening to snowfall.



The National Weather Service says a coastal storm is expected to dump about 3 to 4 inches along the coastline, and a half-foot or more of snow farther inland



The storm started late Tuesday and was expected to wrap up by Wednesday morning.



Meteorologist James Brown says the coastal storm will head out to sea before causing heavier accumulations or spreading in to western New Hampshire and northern Maine. He says the heaviest snow will end before dawn, but conditions will be messy for the commute.