Fate of Portland's Graffiti Wall Expected Next Month

PORTLAND, Maine - The operator of a Portland sewage plant says it plans to decide next month whether to ban graffiti on one of the facility's walls.



The Portland Press Herald reports that the board of trustees at the Portland Water District expects to determine the fate of the East End Wastewater Treatment Facility wall on Feb. 27.



Dozens attended a public hearing on the wall Wednesday evening. All but two supported allowing artists to continue painting on it.



The city persuaded the water district in 2000 to let artists paint on the wall and help curb graffiti elsewhere.



The trustees began reconsidering the wall's usage after Republican Gov. Paul LePage was portrayed wearing a Ku Klux Klan outfit in September.