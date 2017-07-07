Father Charged After Naked Kids Found Wandering Outside

LYMAN, Maine - Maine State Police say a father who was playing video games and smoking pot while his naked children wandered outside has been charged with child endangerment.



Investigators say 35-year-old Christopher Peare told them he had no idea his 2- and 3-year-old daughters had crawled out a window and gone missing for 90 minutes Thursday night.



The mother of the children was not at home.



Officials say the children were checked out at a hospital and relocated to the homes of other relatives while Peare was booked at the York County Jail.



Troopers say Peare was charged with the same crime in 2012 following an incident with another child in Sanford. It was unclear if he had a lawyer.