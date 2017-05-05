Feds Open 60-Day Public Comment Period on Maine National Monument

By 35 seconds ago
  • Boaters, in August of 2016, paddle the East Branch of the Penobscot River, which cuts through Katahdin Woods and Waters.
    Boaters, in August of 2016, paddle the East Branch of the Penobscot River, which cuts through Katahdin Woods and Waters.
    Susan Sharon / Maine Public

The U.S. Department of Interior has announced that it will be reviewing Maine’s Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument through a 60-day public comment period starting May 12.

In a press release, the Interior Department says it will review the designation to determine whether it was “made without adequate public outreach and coordination with relevant stakeholders.”

Katahdin Woods and Waters is one of 27 national monuments it’s reviewing under a presidential order.

Maine Gov. Paul LePage, who opposes the monument, tweeted his approval.

Lucas St. Clair, the public face of the monument effort in Maine, disputed the notion that the public wasn’t consulted. He said he’s confident that a fair and transparent review “will demonstrate how important public input was to helping improve the monument idea.”

The reviews were expected under an executive order issued last month by President Donald Trump, but the White House had not released a list of specific projects.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Tags: 
Maine Public
Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument

Related Content

LePage, St. Clair Clash in Hearing on Maine's New National Monument

By May 4, 2017
Robert F. Bukaty / Maine Public

A congressional subcommittee heard two starkly contrasting views about the recent designation of the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument in northern Maine.