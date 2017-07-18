Feds to Resume Most Whale Disentanglement Efforts

PORTLAND, Maine - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says it's allowing its whale disentanglement teams to resume rescue operations in the wake of a review of safety protocols.
 
The agency suspended efforts to free whales tangled in fishing line last week after a Canadian rescuer was killed by a whale after freeing it. NOAA says Tuesday the resumption of whale disentanglement operations applies to all large whales except rights.
 
North Atlantic right whales are among the most endangered marine mammals in the world. NOAA says the whales' "unpredictable behavior'' can be "particularly challenging during rescue attempts.''
 
NOAA says it plans to continue working closely with whale experts to review all rescue protocols for large whales.
 
Veteran whale rescuer Joe Howlett died on July 10 after freeing a whale off New Brunswick, Canada.

