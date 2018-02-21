FEMA to Provide Assistance to Maine for Oct. Windstorm Damage

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) says it's notifying the public of its intent to provide financial assistance to the state of Maine under a disaster declaration.

President Donald Trump approved federal disaster relief last month for damage caused by an October windstorm that knocked out power for half of Maine's population. Some residents lost power for more than a week.

FEMA says on Wednesday that it intends to provide assistance to the state, local and tribal governments and private nonprofit organizations. It says it might also provide help for activities that affect historic properties, wetlands or the floodplain.