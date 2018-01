What is Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD)? Who falls on the fetal alcohol spectrum? How prevalent is it in modern society? We will answer questions like these and delve into FASD, from diagnosis and treatment to a day in the life with FASD.

Guests: Constance Mazelsky, mother of a child with Fetal Alcohol Specturm Disorder and activist for FASD awareness

Nancy Cronin, Executive Director of Maine Developmental Disability Council