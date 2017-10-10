Fire Claims Life Of Woman In Eliot

ELIOT, Maine - Firefighters say a mother was killed and her adult son was injured trying to rescue her from a fire that swept through an apartment in Eliot, Maine.



Official say the fire broke out late Monday in a garage and spread to the victim's home on the second floor.



Steve McCausland from the Maine Department of Public Safety say the son who lived in a house next to the garage tried to rescue his mother but ended up having to jump to safety himself, breaking his hip in the process. Another person in the house escaped without injury.



Firefighters say they knew someone was in the apartment but couldn't reach the victim. Identities weren't immediately released.