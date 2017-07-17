Fire Damages Waterboro Strip Mall

WATERBORO, Maine - Fire officials in Maine are investigating a blaze that severely damaged a shopping complex.



Firefighters responded to the fire at Brookfield Place plaza in Waterboro around 10 a.m. Sunday. Crews contained the blaze within an hour and a half. Firefighters removed propane tanks from a hardware store in the complex to prevent more damage.



No patrons were injured in the blaze but a firefighter was treated for possible heat exhaustion. Roofs on all three of the businesses were destroyed in the fire.



Fire Chief Matthew Bors says the cause of the fire has not been determined.