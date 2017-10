SKOWHEGAN, Maine - Firefighters say a fire at the wood yard of a paper mill in Skowhegan has been brought under control.



The Morning Sentinel reports the Skowhegan Fire Department was called to the scene at the Sappi paper mill on Thursday morning. The Somerset County dispatch center said the department was responding to the woodyard at the Route 201 paper mill.



The fire department says the fire started as a grease fire and did not damage the building.