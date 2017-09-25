Fire Station Damaged By Kitchen Fire While Crews Are Out

PORTLAND, Maine - The Maine Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a fire that caused damage at a Portland fire station.



Deputy Fire Chief Mike Nixon says the fire broke out around 6 p.m. Sunday. The Portland Press Herald reports that it caused damage to the kitchen and smoke damage throughout the entire building.



Nixon says the fire crews housed in the station have been relocated to other nearby stations.



Nixon says no one was in the building when the fire started, as crews were responding to reports of a dryer fire down the street.



Officials say the fire does not appear to be suspicious.