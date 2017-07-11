Fireball Bottler Fights Against Proposed Ban on 'Nips' sales

  • A "nips" bottle litters the ground in southern Maine.
    Susan Sharon / Maine Public/file

AUGUSTA, Maine - The Louisiana-based producer of the zippy Fireball cinnamon whiskey is fighting against the Republican governor's proposed ban on in-state sales of tiny alcohol bottles.

The future of the popular, shot-sized "nips'' in Maine is in the hands of a state liquor bureau set to vote Tuesday.

The commission expects to finalize the decision in August.

The alcohol company Sazerac calls the proposed ban politically motivated, anti-business and unsupported by direct evidence.

The fight began when Gov. Paul LePage opposed a Democrat's bill to reduce littering by adding a bottle deposit to the tiny liquor bottles.

LePage first said the bill would increase the state's redemption costs and then said it didn't do enough to combat drunken driving.

Sazerac says it could reconsider a planned expansion of its Lewiston plant.

Related Content

Regulators To Take Up Ban On Sale Of Miniature Liquor Bottles

By Jul 7, 2017
Susan Sharon / Maine Public/file

State regulators will hold a hearing on a proposed ban on small liquor bottles next week.

Gov. Paul LePage says he wants to ban the sale of the bottles, known as “nips,” because they contribute to drunk driving. The bottles have also been associated with a littering problem.

Opponents say the proposed ban is nothing more than retaliation by LePage for a veto override this past session.

Deposit On Mini Liquor Bottles Becomes Law After Senate Overrides LePage Veto

By Jun 7, 2017

The Legislature has overridden Gov. Paul LePage’s veto of a bill that imposes a refundable 5-cent deposit on small liquor bottles often called nips.

The Senate voted to override the governor’s veto 29-6 on Wednesday. The vote came one day after the House also overrode the governor, 114-31.

The bill is designed to discourage roadside litter by imposing the refundable deposit on 50-milliliter bottles beginning in 2019.