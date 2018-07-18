Location: Portland, Maine

Maine Public is seeking a full-time Flex Announcer/Assignment Producer to join the Radio & Television Content team in Portland, Maine. The Flex Announcer/Assignment Producer performs a variety of on-air announcing tasks for radio, including regularly scheduled and fill-in board operations shifts. The position will substitute host and produce regular, special, and one-time audio productions. The Flex Producer/Assignment Producer reports to the Radio Operations Director and collaborates with the Digital, Development, News, Marketing and Visual areas (and others), in the production of products and programs or in assisting with events.

Job Requirements: College degree or equivalent combination of education and experience required. At least one-year experience as a radio or television announcer required with a steady and measured public radio on-air delivery style. Knowledge of, familiarity with, and regular use of computers/software/digital systems required. Ability to make independent decisions in a dependable manner required. Dependability and organized work schedule and habits required. A valid driver’s license is required. Prior digital editing experience preferred. Familiarity with digital radio automation systems and processes very helpful. The successful candidate must thrive in a professional and dynamic environment, work well both in a team environment and independently, and demonstrate dependability and a love of public broadcasting.

Maine Public offers a competitive salary plus a comprehensive benefits package including healthcare, retirement, paid time off, dental, vision, and other supplemental benefits.

Apply for this position online:

https://www.applitrack.com/mainepublic/onlineapp/

by Sunday, August 12, 2018.

Every day Maine Public connects the people of Maine and our region to each other and to the world through the open exchange of information, ideas, and cultural content.

Maine Public is a dynamic nonprofit organization with a broad reach across Maine, into New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and most of New Brunswick, Canada. Through its radio, television, educational, and Web services, Maine Public provides ideas, information and lifelong learning to a diverse public. The majority of these services are available to everyone at no charge. Hundreds of thousands of people find value in Maine Public’s services every day.

-Equal Opportunity Employer-