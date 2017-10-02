Fly-in Commemorating Lindbergh's Landing Draws Thousands

Thousands of people lined a beach in Maine to watch 15 small planes land on the sand - a stunt modeled after aviator Charles Lindbergh’s surprise landing in Old Orchard Beach in 1927.

The Sunday afternoon event was organized by 15-year-old Chase Walker to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The Portland Press Herald reports organizers estimated about 6,000 people attended.

The event was originally scheduled for Saturday, but had to be moved to Sunday due to windy weather. However, a number of pilots were still able to participate despite the change.

Lindbergh was forced to land on the beach on July 24, 1927, after experiencing bad weather.

Organizers say they won’t know how much was raised for a few days.