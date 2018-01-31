With Focus On Unemployment, Yellen Led Fed Through Tough Balancing Act

Janet Yellen chaired her final Federal Reserve policymaking meeting Wednesday. She and her Fed colleagues held interest rates steady and officially elected Jerome Powell to succeed her as chair. As Yellen steps down, she is getting high marks for her four years at the helm of the nation's central bank.

The Fed's mandate from Congress is to maximize employment while keeping inflation under control. When Yellen became chair early in 2014, the first woman ever to do so, the unemployment rate was 6.7 percent.

Now, at the end of her term, it's 4.1 percent and inflation is low and stable. That's a stellar achievement, says former Fed Vice Chair Alan Blinder.

"If you asked anybody, including [former Fed Chairman] Ben Bernanke, four years ago, whether we could achieve that without rising inflation almost anybody would have said no. So this is a gigantic success," Blinder says.

And economist Julia Coronado, president of MacroPolicy Perspectives, says it's important to remember it could have been different. Inflation was well over the Fed's 2 percent target in 2011, when Yellen was serving as the Fed's vice chair, Coronado notes. With inflation rising, the historical Fed playbook would have dictated raising interest rates swiftly to crush it.

"But the unemployment rate was still very high," says Coronado, "and Yellen encouraged the Fed not to overreact to ... what turned out to be a blip in inflation."

Raising interest quickly could have slowed the jobs recovery and hurt millions of workers, whose plight Yellen highlighted in her first speech shortly after becoming Fed chair in early 2014.

"The recovery still feels like a recession to many Americans," Yellen told an audience in a conference sponsored by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. "The numbers of people who've been trying to find work for more than six months or more than a year are much higher today than they ever were when records began decades ago."

It would be nearly two years into Yellen's term before the Fed lifted interest rates from near zero, where they had been since the Great Recession. But Yellen's determination to keep rates extremely low produced criticism, especially from Republicans, including Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania. Toomey challenged Yellen's strategy during a Senate Banking Committee hearing in February 2015.

"The financial and economic crisis is over," Toomey said. "It's been over for years; at least six or seven years, and yet we still maintain crisis-level interest rates."

He said the Fed was risking an outbreak of inflation and financial instability by keeping rates low. But inflation didn't accelerate — in fact, it remains below the Fed's target.

Glenn Hubbard, who headed the Council of Economic Advisers under President George W. Bush, also criticized Yellen for keeping interest rates extremely low. Hubbard thinks low rates may be fueling dangerous bubbles. And he says Fed bank regulation was sometimes counterproductive on Yellen's watch and may have restrained economic growth.

But Hubbard, now the dean of Columbia University's business school, gives her high marks despite that. "I would give Chair Yellen an A-minus," he says. "She inherited a difficult situation and I think has done a good job."

President Trump also gave Yellen high marks, but he declined to give her a second term. Blinder, now a professor at Princeton, says she should have gotten one. "She was fabulously successful and wanted a second four years," Blinder says, "and yet was not given another four years."

That's unusual. Going back to Ronald Reagan, every president has crossed party lines to reappoint Fed chairs.

Coronado says it's disappointing, partly because Yellen is the first woman to lead the Fed. "It was inspirational when she was named Fed chair. You know, mentors matter," Coronado says.

Yellen's last day at the Fed is Saturday. She'll be replaced by Fed governor and former investment manager Jerome Powell. He will be sworn in on Monday.

It's expected Powell will continue Yellen's gradual approach to raising rates. But that could be challenging if the U.S. economy keeps picking up steam.



KELLY MCEVERS, HOST:

By the end of the month, thousands of people in New York will have to have their firearms registered with the state or risk criminal charges. New York is building a comprehensive record of gun owners, one of the first in the country. The plan is to make sure people who are legally prohibited from owning guns don't have them. North Country Public Radio's Lauren Rosenthal reports the program is causing a backlash.

UNIDENTIFIED MAN: Please enjoy your time here at the Albany Gun Show, and be safe.

LAUREN ROSENTHAL, BYLINE: Beyond all the folding tables stacked with rifles, Tom King, president of New York's NRA affiliate, spent his day answering a question that's been on everyone's mind.

TOM KING: People are saying, well, do I have to register, or don't I have to register? So yeah, there is a lot of confusion.

ROSENTHAL: Confusion, he says, about New York's new handgun database and what it's for. It's been law since 2013. Just after the Sandy Hook school shooting, a lot of states passed tougher gun control measures. New York banned most assault weapons, but Governor Andrew Cuomo said he wanted to go even further.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ANDREW CUOMO: We'll have for the first time a statewide handgun database that will allow the state, allow local officials to check periodically.

ROSENTHAL: Police will scan hundreds of thousands of legally licensed handgun owners against criminal records, mental health files and restraining orders. Cuomo thinks it could prevent tragedy.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

CUOMO: You don't want criminals and people who are mentally ill to have access to guns.

ROSENTHAL: That message made sense to a lot of people, especially in urban areas where New York's gun control law is popular. But facing the first big registration deadline, some rural gun owners are pushing back.

(SOUNDBITE OF RADIO SHOW, "THE 2ND AMENDMENT SHOW")

UNIDENTIFIED ANNOUNCER: Now a radio show dedicated to the genius of the declaration of divine right...

ROSENTHAL: Bill Robinson is a talk radio host outside Rochester.

(SOUNDBITE OF RADIO SHOW, "THE 2ND AMENDMENT SHOW")

BILL ROBINSON: The government shouldn't have master lists of us gun owners and the specific guns we have. They don't need it.

ROSENTHAL: A lot of gun owners are angry. They agree that bad guys shouldn't have guns, but they think New York is trying to turn them into those bad guys because if they don't register on time, it's a felony, and their gun permits are gone. Here's Tom King again.

KING: You just can't do that to people that live in your state that are lawful gun owners. You can't make them overnight criminals.

ROSENTHAL: The people King's worried about are those who had handguns before the 2013 law went into effect. They're the ones who have to re-register. As of the deadline, more than 80,000 people, or 20 percent of affected handgun owners in New York, still haven't responded to the state's request. But state police spokesman Beau Duffy says all the concern about this gun database is overblown.

BEAU DUFFY: We're not going to take criminal enforcement action, particularly with those people who were unaware of the recertification process.

ROSENTHAL: So no felony charges, Duffy says, at least not yet. The next big question is how this registry is going to be used and who's going to follow up with gun owners. Laura Cutilletta, legal director for the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, expects police will try to make it a priority.

LAURA CUTILLETTA: Because to know who is determined to be dangerous already and has a gun - I mean, what better information could you give law enforcement than something like that?

ROSENTHAL: But Cutilletta doesn't think these systems will start popping up nationwide. They're too expensive. New York's could cost $28 million. Instead, Cutilletta says she and other gun control advocates are looking at new kinds of restraining orders and petitions, other ways to get guns away from people who might do harm. For NPR News, I'm Lauren Rosenthal in northern New York. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.