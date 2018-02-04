The Forgotten Renewable: Geothermal Energy Production Heats Up

Three and a half hours east of Los Angeles lies the Salton Sea, a manmade oasis in the heart of the Mojave Desert. It was created in 1905, when a canal broke and the Colorado River flooded the desert for more than a year. The Sea became a tourist hotspot in the 1950's, perfect for swimming, boating, and kayaking. But now, people are coming here looking for something else.

Jim Turner is the chief operating officer of Controlled Thermal Resources, an energy company from Australia. On a hill overlooking the Salton Sea, he points out a patch of land that will someday house his company's first power plant, named Hell's Kitchen.

"We're standing on top of what is probably the most robust geothermal resource in the United States," he explains.

Geothermal energy uses the earth's natural heat to create electricity. While there are several different ways to accomplish this, the most common is to take super-heated water from geothermal hot spots and pipe it to the surface. It then turns into steam and spins a turbine, which generates electricity.

It's completely renewable, and generates clean energy around the clock, unlike wind and solar.

"You think of renewable energy as a house, solar is the roof and the wind is the walls," says Jason Czapla, principal engineer for Controlled Thermal Resources. "But geothermal's the foundation, and what California did is it built the walls and the roof, but on wild, windy days it blows too much rain on the roof [and] that house falls down. Well, the Salton Sea is this opportunity for California to fix that."

The company wants to develop 1,000 megawatts of electricity here over the next decade. They say that could power about 1,000 homes. And for a state that's aiming to get half its electricity from renewable sources, that's no small number.

"Our development coincides with the state's target, 2030 being the ultimate goal getting to 50 percent," says Czapla. "And our goal is to build up that 1,000 megawatts and help them increase the renewable energy portfolio."

But it's not just California that's got these resources.

Colin Williams, a geothermal expert at the U.S. Geological Survey, published a report in 2008 in which he explained that there are untapped geothermal reservoirs throughout the American West.

The report also elaborated on a developing technology that could drastically increase the amount of power the Earth can provide, called enhanced geothermal systems.

In order for a reservoir to be able to provide geothermal energy, it has to have three things: heat, water, and permeability. In other words: hot, wet rock, with enough fractures in it to allow water to pass through. Enhanced geothermal systems is the process of taking areas with only one or two of those conditions – hot, dry rock with very little fractures, for example – and altering it to satisfy all three conditions. That could mean cracking underground rock to allow more water to pass through, or inserting water into the rockbed to be heated.

Williams says scientists and engineers are still working on the technology for enhanced geothermal systems, but if they are able to make it a reality, that could potentially open up thousands of megawatts of energy potential from new reservoirs. And that could someday take from the country's current 3,000 megawatts of geothermal energy production to almost 500,000.

"To put that into perspective," Williams says," the entire electric power generating capacity in the United States is about a million megawatts."

So if there's that much clean energy just waiting in the ground, what's taking so long?

Allyson Anderson Book directs the American Geosciences Institute, a nonprofit network of geoscientists around the country. She says that geothermal energy has been historically overlooked as a renewable energy source, to the point that it is sometimes referred to as the "forgotten renewable."

Book says there are social and technical challenges that have kept geothermal from becoming a major player in the energy field. The technology is complex, and plants are expensive to build.

"There's a lot of different factors that play in," Book says. "And so the Department of Energy right now is spending a lot of time and energy in something called the FORGE project."

The FORGE project is an Energy Department initiative that would create a dedicated test site for exploring enhanced geothermal systems. Currently, the proposed test site is in Fallon, Nev., where Sandia National Laboratories plans to set up a field where scientists can experiment with new geothermal technology. The idea is, if they can make enhanced geothermal systems a reality, then geothermal energy production around the country would skyrocket.

But back at the Salton Sea, Controlled Thermal Resources isn't waiting on new technology — it's hoping to exploit what's already there.

In his office in El Centro, Calif., CEO Rod Colwell plays an aerial video of the southern end of the Salton Sea, where the Hell's Kitchen plant will go. It's still in the permitting stages, and it's going to cost a lot of money – around a billion dollars. But if it's successful, Colwell plans to build more. He hopes to build enough plants to be able to produce 1,000 megawatts of electricity, which could power about 800,000 homes. And with California looking to phase out its use of fossil fuels, that's no small number.

"Particularly in California," Colwell says, "we will not be able to import any carbon-fired energy after 2025. So it's important that geothermal is that integral value in the mix."

Geothermal's got a long way to go. But Colwell and others are betting that new technology and the demand for clean energy will someday bring this forgotten renewable to the forefront of clean power.



MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

The opening ceremonies for the Winter Olympics are Friday in Pyongyang, South Korea. Over the past few weeks, we've been getting to know a few of the athletes who will be competing at the Games, but now we want to dig into some of the storylines we'll be following. There's the fact that the Games are being held in South Korea when tensions with the North are high. And as for the sports, well, there's some drama there too. NHL players won't be taking part this year. The league would not interrupt its schedule to let them go.

And on the women's side, the Korean women's hockey team will be comprised of players from both the North and South. We wanted to hear about all of this, so we've called William Douglas of McClatchy News. He also writes "The Color Of Hockey" blog. He is heading to South Korea shortly, but he was nice enough to stop by our studios first and tell us about everything. Bill, welcome. Thanks so much for coming.

WILLIAM DOUGLAS: Thanks for having me.

MARTIN: Well, let's start with Team USA. You were telling us that this is actually the most diverse team that the U.S. has ever sent to the Winter Olympics. Tell us more about that.

DOUGLAS: Yes. This team, out of 242 U.S. athletes, you'll have 11 Asian-Americans and you'll have 10 African-Americans competing in figure skating, bobsled, skeleton and ice hockey.

MARTIN: And how did that come about? Is that just the development of the sport, or was there some effort to reach out?

DOUGLAS: It's sort of an all-the-above thing. What you have is - like on bobsled, you have women on the bobsled team - in particular, Elana Meyers Taylor - who have gone out and recruited athletes to become bobsledders. She came over to bobsled from, of all things, softball. And so she's recruited women from track and field, say, hey, come on over. If you can't make the Summer Games, try the Winter Games.

MARTIN: So let's talk about hockey. This year, as I mentioned, the NHL will not be sending players to the Olympics, ending a run of five consecutive Winter Games. So why? What was the decision all about? And how do the players feel about that?

DOUGLAS: Part of the decision was sort of NHL in-house stuff. I mean, they had some union issues. The NHL wanted some concessions from the Olympic committees in terms of insurance, in terms of transportation and stuff like that. So they felt it wasn't in the league's interest. How the players feel - a lot of players who are from European countries, they view the Olympics as a big deal. They view this as a world championship. And a lot of them aren't happy.

MARTIN: And, well, so that's the men's side. On the women's side, some of the excitement is around the fact that Korea is fielding this combined team. And there are how many Americans? At least there are some, like, four North Americans on the Korean team.

DOUGLAS: You've got four North Americans. I believe you have two from the United States and you have two from Canada who were basically recruited. Once South Korea got the Winter Olympics, they realized they had to put a hockey team together really, really fast. You know, they're not a hockey power, they never have been.

So what they did was they actually went around, looked at college rosters, amateur rosters and looked for people with Korean-sounding last names. They would get these emails like, you know, hi, we're South Korea. Do you want to play for us in the Olympics? And one of the players, Randi Griffin, who's from Raleigh, N.C., you know, she talked about - she thought it was one of those email scams and basically ignored it for like three months to the point where the South Koreans found her father, called him and said, hey, Randi's not answering her emails.

(LAUGHTER)

DOUGLAS: And so her father went to her and said, this might be real.

MARTIN: What are you most looking forward to in going to these games? This is your - what? - your second Games?

DOUGLAS: This is my second.

MARTIN: Your second Games. What are you looking forward to?

DOUGLAS: I'm looking forward to the unexpected. What happens with the Olympics is it's like - it's a three-week sports festival. You have this complex which becomes sort of a city. And you just don't know what's going to happen. Of course, in the realm of competition, I love hockey. So I think with this hockey tournament, just the fact that we just don't know. I mean, any NHL fan will look at the U.S. roster and Canadian roster and say, what?

(LAUGHTER)

DOUGLAS: Which is not to dismiss their abilities as players. These guys just aren't known commodities.

MARTIN: That's Bill Douglas with McClatchy Newspapers. He is headed to the 2018 Winter Olympics, but he was nice enough to stop by our studios first. Bill, thank you so much for joining us. And hopefully we'll talk again and you'll tell us what's going on.

DOUGLAS: I'll be cold while I do it (laughter). Thank you for having me.