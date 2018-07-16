Former Brunswick Navy Base Now Has More Than 1,700 Employees

BRUNSWICK, Maine - The agency that's redeveloping the former Brunswick Naval Air Station says about 500 jobs have been added over the past year, bringing the total to about 1,700.
 
Steve Levesque of the Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority says there are now 110 entities doing business at Brunswick Landing.
 
He said there are five new companies this summer and that more will be added by year's end. He said demand for former Navy housing remains strong, and that the Brunswick Executive Airport has seen a boost in operations, as well.
 
It's been seven years since the Navy base closed. The former base comprises 3,200 acres and features dual runways, hangars and housing.

Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority
Brunswick Landing

Finnish Company Intends to Build Amphibious Planes in Brunswick

By Apr 4, 2017

BRUNSWICK, Maine -An aircraft manufacturer intends to build two-seat, amphibious airplanes designed in Finland at the former Brunswick Naval Air Station.
 
Finnish company Atol Avion announced Tuesday the joint venture with a U.S.-based investor group to produce the planes at Brunswick Landing. Atol USA President Paul Richards said the plane will be built in Maine to serve the North American market, the world's largest.
 