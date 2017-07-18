Former Democratic State Senator Joins Governor’s Race

Jim Boyle, a former state senator from Gorham, has announced his candidacy for governor.

Boyle served one term in the Maine Senate. Now he’s the sixth Democrat to jump into a race that has 11 candidates so far.

Boyle lives in Gorham and runs an environmental consulting company in Westbrook.

In the press release announcing his candidacy, Boyle depicted a Maine economy that’s leaving some behind and a dysfunctional state government.

Boyle, now 58, was elected to Senate in 2012. He was defeated by Republican Sen. Amy Volk despite a big advantage in spending by groups independent of his campaign.

He joins Sanford guardsman and attorney Adam Cote, Attorney General Janet Mills, former House Speaker Mark Eves, lobbyist and progressive activist Betsy Sweet and Patrick Eisenhart as those seeking the Democratic nomination next June.