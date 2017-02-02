Former LePage Counsel Helping Group Seeking State Contract

AUGUSTA, Maine - GOP Gov. Paul LePage's former chief legal counsel is now representing a company trying to get a state contract to store natural gas in liquid form.



Avery Day filed papers with the Maine Public Utilities Commission saying he's appearing on behalf of Northstar Industries.

LePage appointed the commission's three members. Day recently left the administration and said his new role wouldn't include political work.



Day told The Associated Press he's not lobbying to influence legislation or working on an issue he substantially worked on during his government service.



Maine electricity customers could pay up to $25 million a year in contracts for storing natural gas in liquid form. Northstar, representing Maine Energy Center, submitted a bid. Commissioners are deciding whether a contract would be commercially reasonable, among other things.