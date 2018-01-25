Former Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputy to Have Charges of Sexual Assault Involving Minors Dismissed

19 sexual assault charges against a former Lincoln County sheriff's deputy will be dismissed in exchange for his pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge of furnishing a place for minors to consume alcohol. The Bangor Daily News is reporting that in November jurors in Kennebec Country found 47 year old Kenneth Hatch not guilty of two counts of sexual abuse of a minor and furnishing marijuana to a minor. However, jurors said they were hung on 22 other charges of sexual crimes involving three teenagers.

As part of the plea agreement, Hatch cannot be retried on the charges. He'll serve no jail time. The paper reports that the plea guarantees Hatch will never again work in law enforcement.