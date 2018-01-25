Former Maine Developer who Made Illegal Campaign Contributions Released from Jail

By 6 minutes ago

A former Portland developer who pleaded guilty to making illegal presidential campaign contributions in the names of others is out of jail, according to the Bangor Daily News. Last fall Michael Liberty was sentenced to four months in prison and fined $100,000 by a federal court. The U.S. Attorney's Office says that in 2011 Liberty made of total of $22,500 in primary contributions through nine employees, associates and family members when he, himself, had actually paid all of the contributions.
Liberty, who now lives in Florida, is best remembered for shepherding several major projects in Portland in the late 1980s including the twin office towers at 100 Middle Street and the Chandler's Wharf waterfront condominiums.

Tags: 
Maine Public
Michael Liberty

Related Content

Man Pleads Guilty to Making Illegal Campaign Contributions

By Nov 28, 2016

PORTLAND, Maine - An entrepreneur and developer with Maine ties has pleaded guilty in federal court to making illegal campaign contributions in the run-up to the 2012 U.S. presidential election.

Assistant U.S.  Attorney Donald Clark says that 56-year-old Michael Liberty, of Windemere, Florida, has admitted to illegally making political contributions in the names of others to an unnamed presidential candidate's primary campaign committee.

Liberty Due to be Sentenced for Illegal Campaign Contributions

By Aug 9, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine - A developer who pleaded guilty to making illegal campaign contributions in the names of others is due to be sentenced in federal court in Maine.
 
Michael Liberty, of Windermere, Florida, faces a fine between $67,500 and $250,000 and the possibility of six months confinement for illegal political donations. His attorney is seeking probation.
 
The sentencing was scheduled for Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Portland, Maine.
 