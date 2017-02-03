Free Hats for the Cold Adorn Trees, Fences, Sign Posts in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine - A movement is afoot in Maine's largest city to provide free winter hats to people needing them.

Some public spaces in Portland are adorned with knit hats, ushankas with ear flaps, beanies and even the occasional watch cap. Hats hang from fences, trees and sign posts.

Most hats are attached to small yellow signs that say: "I am not lost. If you are stuck old in the cold, take me to keep warm.''

The city's Monument Square crossroads is a particularly popular spot for free hats. They line a fence that surrounds a Civil War monument in the center of the square.

Some of the yellow cards remain there unattached to hats, indicating that residents have been taking advantage of the free offer.

A similar effort with free coats took place last winter.