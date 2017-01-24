Freezing Rain, Sleet Closes Schools, Challenges Drivers

CONCORD, N.H. - A mix of snow, freezing rain, and sleet has closed numerous schools and made for difficult driving in northern New England.



Some snow fell across the region, but the big challenge on the roads Tuesday morning was ice and strong winds with gusts up to 35 mph. Highway speeds were lowered to 45 mph. Docked boats were smacking into one another in Rye Harbor, New Hampshire. There were some scattered power outages; utilities prepared for the possibility of more.



Some communities shut down services for the day. In Maine, the Legislature canceled all hearings and meetings.



Winter storm watches and advisories were issued Monday night through Tuesday.



Warmer weather is expected Wednesday, with a return to colder temperatures and scattered snow showers can be expected later in the week.

