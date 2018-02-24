French Food Waste Law Changing How Grocery Stores Approach Excess Food

Every morning at a supermarket called Auchun in central Paris, Magdalena Dos Santos has a rendez-vous with "Doudou," a driver from the French food bank.

Dos Santos, who runs the deli section of the store, is also in charge of supervising the store's food donations. She sets aside prepared dishes that are nearing their expiration date.

Opening a giant fridge, Dos Santos shows what else the store is giving away – yogurt, pizza, fresh fruits and vegetables, cheese.

But giving leftover food to charity is no longer just an act of good will. It's a requirement under a 2016 law that bans grocery stores from throwing away edible food.

Stores can be fined $4,500 for each infraction.

Food waste is a global problem. In developing countries food spoils at the production stage. Well-off nations throw it away at the consumption stage. Grocery stores are responsible for a lot of that waste. France is trying to change that with its two-year old law.

Out back on the store's loading dock, Doudou, whose full name is Ahmed Djerbrani, plunges a thermometer into a yogurt. "I take the temperature of dairy products to make sure they've been kept refrigerated," he says.

Djerbrani loads the food into his van and drives it across town to a church, which will distribute it to poor families.

Gillaine Demeules is a volunteer with the St Vincent de Paul charity. She's getting ready for the weekly food handout.

"Tomorrow we'll give people soup, sardines, pasta and whatever fresh items they deliver us today," she says. "We never know what they're gonna bring."

Five thousand charities across France depend on the food bank network, which now gets nearly half of its donations from grocery stores, according to Jacques Bailet, head of the French network of food banks known as Banques Alimentaires. The new law has increased the quantity and quality of donations. There are more fresh foods and products available farther from their expiration date.

He says the law also helps cut back on food waste by getting rid of certain constraining contracts between supermarkets and food manufacturers.

"There was one food manufacturer that was not authorized to donate the sandwiches it made for a particular supermarket brand. But now, we get 30,000 sandwiches a month from them — sandwiches that used to be thrown away," Bailet says.

While the world wastes about one-third of the food it produces, and France wastes about 66 pounds per person per year, Americans waste some 200 billion pounds of food a year. That's enough to fill up the 90,000-seat Rose Bowl stadium every day, says Jonathan Bloom, the author of American Wasteland, a book about food waste in the United States. He says there are different ways of cutting back on food waste. For example, you can start from the end of the chain by banning food in landfills.

Bloom says the French law is great, and he'd love to see such a policy shift in Washington. But it strikes him as difficult, politically, especially in today's climate. He knows Americans will be less excited about the government telling businesses what to do.

"The French version is quite Socialist, but I would say in a great way because you're providing a way where they [supermarkets] have to do the beneficial things not only for the environment, but from an ethical standpoint of getting healthy food to those who need it and minimizing some of the harmful greenhouse gas emissions that come when food ends up in a landfill," he says.

The French law seem to have encouraged the development of a whole ecosystem of businesses that are helping grocery stores better manage their stocks and reduce food waste, although a formal review is still in the works.

Parliamentarian Guillaume Garot wrote the law. He believes the fight against food waste should be as important as other national causes, like wearing seatbelts. Garot says he's contacted by people all over the world who want to do the same thing.

"It's changed the supermarkets' practices," he says. "They're more attentive to their environment and they give more."

But most important, says Garot, is that a supermarket is now seen as more than just a profit center. It's a place where there has to be humanity.



Copyright 2018 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

SARAH MCCAMMON, HOST:

In his latest book, "The Undressing," poet Li-Young Lee explores the beauty and violence of human relationships and connection.

LI-YOUNG LEE: (Reading) I loved you before I was born. It doesn't make sense, I know. I saw your eyes before I had eyes to see. And I've lived longing for your every look ever since.

MCCAMMON: Over the course of this slim volume of poems, a romantic moment stretches into a spiral of memory and longing, taking the reader on an emotional and sometimes turbulent journey that ends much like it began. Joining me now to discuss all of that and more is poet Li-Young Lee. He joins us from member station WQED in Pittsburgh. Li-Young Lee, thank you so much for joining us.

LEE: Thank you for having me, Sarah.

MCCAMMON: The inside jacket of this book, "The Undressing," says that this collection of poems, quote, "attempts to uncover things hidden since the dawn of the world." That sounds like a big undertaking. What do you mean by that?

LEE: Yeah (laughter). I was kind of shocked that I said that. I guess, you know, when one writes poetry, you enter into a relationship with the logos.

MCCAMMON: That's Greek for word, right?

LEE: Yes, it's the Greek for word. And when we write poems, we enter into a relationship - a deep relationship - with the logos, the word and with the dynamism of opposites, you know, meaning and nonsense, chaos and order and form and void. So it seems to me that when we write poems, we are trying to access or understand those deep laws. So that's what I meant, I guess.

MCCAMMON: Some of your poems seem to express almost a frustration, though, with poetry. For example, there's a section in your book where the speaker appears to be a woman. She's referred to as she. And she says, you call yourself a poet. You tame high-finisher of paltry blots. You publish doubt and call it knowledge. You destroy the wisdom of ages to gratify your envy. You murder benevolence and virtue with condescension. You pretend to poetry and destroy imagination.

Do you ever feel that way about your own writing?

LEE: Oh, that's exactly what I feel about my own writing. And I had to face this goddess-like figure in that poem who was telling me all these things and accusing me. And I face her every morning and every night before I go to bed, you know. That's the - I don't want to say a negative muse, but she - yeah, she accuses me of all those things. And I thought maybe if I gave expression to her accusations, I could kind of exorcise myself of those things, you know.

MCCAMMON: I want to talk about your family history, which you've written about over the years, including in "The Undressing." You talk about your siblings, your father. I should mention you were born in Indonesia. Your father was a political prisoner there for a year, and then the family fled the country. If you would, I'd like you to read for us page 43, section 4.

LEE: OK.

(Reading) After 19 months in prison, eight of those in a leper colony - and he never got leprosy - my father was unrecognizable to me. So when I spied my mother slipping him a bar of soap during our visit, I thought that strange man had thieved it from her. As the guards were returning him to his cell, I ran after them and snatched the soap out of my father's pocket, exposing my parents' ploy. The guards had a good laugh when they discovered what was happening. Funny thing is, my father later told me, they didn't punish him that time, though in the past he'd been tortured for lesser offenses. The reason was he'd been teaching the prison guards in secret, at their request, to read and write in English using the King James Bible.

MCCAMMON: Is this based on a true story?

LEE: This is an absolutely true story. You know, my father was a political prisoner. And the reason he was kept safe was because of the stories he told. He had a gift for storytelling. And even the guards loved to hear him tell stories, and so they kept him safe because of that. And they later found out that he also spoke and read English, and they had him teaching them.

MCCAMMON: You describe it almost as as a witness. You were not there, correct?

LEE: No.

MCCAMMON: So this is - how were these stories passed down to you?

LEE: They were passed down from my sister. Well, I was born there. And this was actually something that happened to me. But a lot of - I have an older sister and older brother who remembered a lot of these things. You know, they would always tell me things. You did this or you did that or we did this or this happened to us. And - so it's my family - the family canon I'm trying to account for.

MCCAMMON: Li-Young Lee. His latest book of poems, "The Undressing," is out now. Thank you so much for joining us.

LEE: Thank you, Sarah. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.