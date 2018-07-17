Friends Of Stabbing Victim Say She Was Stalked Before Her Death

Friends of a Maine woman who was stabbed to death outside a downtown Lewiston laundromat say she was stalked.

Police have charged 76-year-old Albert Flick with murder in the death of 48-year-old Kimberly Dobbie. Police say her 11-year-old twins witnessed the Sunday morning attack.

Two of Dobbie's friends tell the Sun Journal that Flick became upset and began stalking their friend when she turned down his romantic advances. It's not known if Flick has a lawyer. He's due for his first court appearance on Wednesday.

Court records indicate Flick killed his wife, Sandra Flick, stabbing her 14 times in 1979. He was released in 2000. Eight years ago, a judge who sentenced Flick to prison again said he'd soon be too old to pose a threat to society.

Man Arrested In Fatal Lewiston Stabbing Is A Convicted Murderer

By 8 hours ago

State police have arrested and charged 76-year-old Albert Flick of Auburn in the fatal stabbing of a woman in downtown Lewiston Sunday morning.

Police say 48-year-old Kimberly Dobbie was assaulted in front of a laundromat where she had been washing clothes with her twin 11-year-old sons who witnessed the attack. Bystanders tackled the suspect and held him down until police arrived