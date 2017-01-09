Frigid Temperatures Move into Northern New England

BERLIN, N.H. - Bitter cold temperatures are heading into northern New England.



The National Weather Service says the wind chill could hit minus 30 degrees in Maine and northern New Hampshire. A wind child warning is in effect from 8 p.m. Sunday to 9 a.m. Monday. The weather service says exposure to such frigid temperatures could result in frostbite or hypothermia.



It won't be quite as cold in Vermont, but experts say people should also brace for very cold weather. Temperatures could drop to minus 10 degrees and will be even colder in the mountains.