Game Wardens, Police Search for Missing Maine Woman

SANFORD, Maine - The Maine Warden Service and Sanford Police have searched the area for a missing woman who was last seen more than a week ago.



Kerry Rear, of Sanford, was reported missing on Sunday. Game wardens and officers searched wooded areas near Route 4 on Tuesday.



Police say the 40-year-old Rear has not been seen or heard from since Jan. 22. She was reportedly last seen at a Sanford convenience store. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Sanford Police Detective Eric Small.

