George Stevens vs. Hall-Dale Boys Class C 2018 State Final

Maine Public's High School Basketball Championship Weekend coverage will be carried on Maine Public Television (our HD 1 signal) and on the Maine Public World Channel (our HD 4 signal).

Maine Public Television Basketball Schedule

LIVE BROADCASTS

Thursday, March 1

Class A Girls: Hampden-38 Greely-53

Class A Boys: Hampden-46 Greely-47

Cross Insurance Arena, Portland

Friday, March 2 on Maine Public WORLD

Class AA Girls: Edward Little-50 Gorham-49

Class AA Boys: Edward Little-41 Scarborough-36

Cross Insurance Arena, Portland

Friday, March 2 on Maine Public HD

Class B Girls: Lake Region-29 vs. Winslow-43

Class B Boys: Wells-34 Hermon-55

Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Saturday, March 3 on Maine Public HD

1:00 pm — Class D Girls: So. Aroostook-54 Vinalhaven-37

3:00 pm — Class D Boys: Woodland-46 Greenville-47

7:00 pm — Class C Girls: Houlton vs. Monmouth

9:00 pm — Class C Boys: George Stevens vs. Hall-Dale

Augusta Civic Center