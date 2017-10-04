Giant Pumpkin Sets New Weight Record In Maine

CHARLESTON, Maine - There are great pumpkins.



Then there's Elroy Morgan's pumpkin.



The Bangor Daily News reports that his ginormous pumpkin grown in Charleston squashed the record for the heaviest gourd ever grown in Maine.



Morgan's pumpkin weighed in at 1,756 pounds, a state record.



But the weigh-in for the upcoming Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta wasn't without controversy.



Only one entry is allowed under rules set by an international sanctioning body. Morgan had two of them. He entered the biggest one in the contest, but the smaller one ended being nearly 100 pounds heavier.



The sanctioning body declared the heavier pumpkin to be the state record holder, even though it was ineligible for prize money. His other pumpkin was still big enough for him to take home $2,500.