Golden Age of Television

This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (Aug 16); no calls will be taken.

Whether it’s "The Simpsons," "The Wire," "Breaking Bad," "M*A*S*H," "Cheers" or "Downton Abby," we all have a favorite TV series. Which do you think was number one? The authors of TV-The Book, join us to discuss their rankings of the greatest televisions shows of all time. We’ll also discuss the current crop of programs on cable and streaming platforms.

Guests: Matt Zoller Seitz is the author of the New York Times bestseller The Wes Anderson Collection. He has been a journalist, critic, and filmmaker for nearly 25 years, and has been nominated for the Pulitzer Prize in Criticism. He is the TV critic for New York Magazine and Vulture.com. He is also editor-in-chief and lead film critic of RogerEbert.com

Alan Sepinwall has been writing about television for close to 20 years. Formerly a TV critic for Newark’s Star-Ledger, he currently writes the popular blog “What’s Alan Watching” on HitFix.com. He’s the author of The Revolution Was Televised: The Cops, Crooks, Slingers and Slayers Who Changed TV Drama Forever.