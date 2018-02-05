Gov. LePage Avoids Records Request For Travel Expenses

AUGUSTA, Maine - The LePage administration continues to draw criticism for failing to answer public records requests concerning travel expenses.



The Portland Press Herald submitted multiple Freedom of Access Act requests to Maine Republican Gov. Paul LePage's office as far back as March 2017. Maine State Police, which handles the governor's security, said they would need up to six months to complete the request. The information still hasn't been released.



The governor's official Twitter account shows he has travelled to Washington D.C., California, Iceland and Finland.



The Portland Press Herald's request has been transferred to several different state employees. Sigmund Schutz, an attorney representing the paper, says the delays show the administration isn't maintaining a transparent government and doesn't respect Maine's FOAA. Schutz says the delay hurts the public's ability to respond.