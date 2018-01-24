Governor Imposes Moratorium On New State Wind Development Permits

Gov. Paul LePage says he will put an open-ended moratorium on state permits for wind energy development in Maine. In an executive order Tuesday afternoon, LePage cites the importance of scenic vistas to Maine's $6 billion tourism economy.

The director of the Governor's Energy Office, Steve McGrath, says that while wind turbine projects do produce some jobs, western Maine - where wind developers want to site new projects - depends more on tourism.

"It's all about the folks in western Maine and their primary industry from their point of view: tourism," McGrath says, "and the impact on their ability to make a living if somebody comes else comes along and sites wind turbines on what they perceive to be the thing they are selling."

Gov. LePage says he will create a special commission to consider wind development's impacts on the state, and compliance with state and federal regulations. The commission would include state officials, lawmakers, advocacy groups and business interests.

The director of the Maine Renewable Energy Association, meanwhile, says LePage lacks authority to impose the moratorium, and appears to be trying to derail bids by Maine wind developers for a big clean energy contract from Massachusetts.

This story will be updated.