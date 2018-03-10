Governor Says He Offered Job To Trump Aide Accused Of Abuse

Maine Gov. Paul LePage says he offered a job back to a former staffer who was accused of domestic abuse.

LePage's comments relate to a much-publicized dispute between former White House speechwriter David Sorensen and his ex-wife, Jessica Corbett.

The governor said during a Friday radio interview with Howie Carr that he was "100 percent behind" Sorensen. LePage says he "never saw anything off-color" between Corbett and Sorensen, his former policy adviser.

Sorensen has denied the allegations by Corbett and accused her of abusing him during their marriage. Sorensen resigned his position with the White House on Feb. 9.

The Portland Press Herald reports Corbett says Sorensen "has been joined by the governor in attacking me in the media.'

The paper reports Sorensen says he's thankful for LePage's support.