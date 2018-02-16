Grand Jury Indicts Russians Linked To Interference In 2016 Election

Updated at 3:51 p.m. ET

A federal grand jury has indicted 13 Russians and three Russian entities in connection with the attack on the 2016 presidential election.

The defendants are "accused of violating U.S. criminal laws in order to interfere with U.S. elections and political processes," according to a statement from the special counsel's office. The indictment charges them with "conspiracy to defraud the United States, three defendants with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud, and five defendants with aggravated identity theft."

Some of the people described in the court documents even traveled to the United States or "communicated with unwitting individuals associated with" President Trump's campaign "and with other political activists to seek to coordinate political activities," the indictment says.

The charges include some of the most detail yet from Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller about who inside of Russia waged the broad campaign of "active measures" against the United States.

At a Friday afternoon news conference, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who oversees Mueller's investigation, called the Russian efforts "information warfare" with "the stated goal of spreading distrust against the candidates and the political system in general."

However, Rosenstein underscored that there is "no allegation in this indictment that any American was a knowing participant in this illegal activity" and "no allegation that this activity actually altered the outcome of the 2016 election."

Trump tweeted on Friday shortly after the indictment was handed down that it proved that there was "no collusion" between his campaign and Russian agents.

The president's tweet also seems to accept that there was some degree of Russian interference. However, Trump has, at times, doubted that there were any efforts by Russians to influence the 2016 election, which Friday's indictment clearly outlines in rich, lengthy detail. He's called media reports and other discussion of the Russian interference campaign a "hoax" and "fake news." And last month the administration decided not to impose new sanctions on Russia despite a law passed by Congress.

Trump's personal lawyer, John M. Dowd, also said in an email that he was, "Very happy for the country. Bob and his team did a great job!"

The actions the Russian individuals and entities allegedly carried out — some of which date back to 2014 — are extraordinarily detailed and complex. The largest company indicted, the Internet Research Agency (IRA), was based in St. Petersburg, Russia, and was funded through shell companies by another individual indicted. The IRA employed as many as 80 people focused on the sole project of disrupting and influencing U.S. elections, according to the indictment. By September 2016, the company had a monthly budget of more than $1.25 million, and was organized into multiple departments, including graphics, search engine optimization, information technology and finance.

The government alleges two defendants traveled to the U.S. and others attempted to hide their Russian origins, even using a Virtual Private Network (VPN) in the U.S. so it would appear their activity originated there. The Russians also paid real Americans to work for them as part of their interference campaign, however, "the Americans did not know they were communicating with Russians," according to the indictment.

Other actions the defendants allegedly undertook, according to the indictment, include "buying political advertisements on social media in the names of U.S. persons and entities. Defendants also staged political rallies inside the United States, and while posing as U.S. grassroots entities and U.S. persons, and without revealing their Russian identities and organization affiliation, solicited and compensated real U.S. persons to promote or disparage candidates." To do so, they stole the identities of many people, including compromising their social security numbers, birthdays and home addresses.

According to the indictment, many of the advertisements the Russians purchased were designed specifically to malign Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. "Donald wants to defeat terrorism...Hillary wants to sponsor it," one ad on May 10, 2016, read. "Hillary is a Satan, and her crimes and lies had proved just how evil she is," was the message of another one on October 19, 2016, just weeks before Election Day.

The social media accounts run by the Russian defendants supported Trump and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Clinton's chief primary rival for the Democratic nomination, the indictment alelges. In addition to Clinton, Russian accounts also denigrated Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, who challenged Trump for the GOP nomination.

The individuals created "hundreds of social media accounts" in order to influence public opinion" that were masquerading as legitimate U.S. political groups. The indictment points to one account titled Tennessee GOP (@TEN_GOP), which gained over 100,000 followers yet had no affiliation with the actual state political party.

The Russians also allegedly created specific groups on Facebook and Instagram. Starting in at least 2014, they spent thousands of dollars each month to purchase targeted advertisements on social media sites. There was also allegedly specific targeting of "purple states," or swing states, that are critical to the outcome in the Electoral College.

There were also efforts beyond influencing the election to simply sow discord and confusion. For example, defendants allegedly organized both pro-Trump and anti-Trump rallies in New York City.

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the top Democrat on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, which is also investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election, called the indictment from Mueller "a significant step forward in exposing Russia's political and electoral interference in our democracy and holding Russia, and its agents, accountable."



"While it does not include an allegation that any U.S. persons conspired wittingly with the Russian actors, the indictment leaves open the vital question of whether Americans, including any associated with the Trump campaign, knowingly played a role in Russia's active measures campaign," Schiff also said in a statement.

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., the vice chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, which is also probing Russian interference, said that, "While platforms like Facebook and Twitter are allowing Americans to communicate and share ideas in ways unimaginable just a decade ago, we're also learning that we each bear some responsibility for exercising good judgment and a healthy amount of skepticism when it comes to the things we read and share on social media."

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., who has been more accepting of evidence of Russian interference than Trump has, said the "announcement underscores why we need to follow the facts and work to protect the integrity of future elections."

"These Russians engaged in a sinister and systematic attack on our political system. It was a conspiracy to subvert the process, and take aim at democracy itself," Ryan also said in a statement.

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., a frequent Trump critic, said the Mueller indictments "just put Moscow on notice."

"This ought to be a wakeup call to Washington: Putin's shadow war is aimed at undermining Americans' trust in our institutions," Sasse also said in a statement. "We know Russia is coming back in 2018 and 2020 – we have to take this threat seriously."

The indictment follows warnings this week by the heads of the U.S. intelligence community that Russia's active measures campaign never stopped after 2016 and that the leaders of the major U.S. spy agencies expect interference to continue through this year's midterm elections.

And Friday afternoon, John Brennan, who was CIA director during the Obama administration from 2013-2017, tweeted that the "DOJ statement and indictments reveal the extent and motivations of Russian interference in 2016 election." Brennan, who has been a frequent critic of Trump also said, "Claims of 'hoax' in tatters."

