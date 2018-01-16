Group Acquires Parcel Key To Maine Dam Removal Project

SULLIVAN, Maine - A conservation group has acquired about seven acres in Down East Maine as part of a dam removal project.



The Downeast Salmon Federation says it has taken ownership of the parcel in Sullivan that surrounds the head of tide of Smelt Brook, which has been blocked by a stone dam for more than 50 years.



The group says the acquisition is part of a "multi-faceted land conservation and habitat restoration project'' designed to reconnect Smelt Brook to Smelt Cove.



The restoration is expected to help create habitat for fish such as brook trout and rainbow smelt. The group says by removing the dam it can support recent work to improve fish passage in the area.



The project also seeks to provide an outdoor classroom for a high school.