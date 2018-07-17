Groups Rally In Augusta To Oppose Trump Administration’s ‘Gag Rule’ On Title X

Opponents of the Trump administration's so-called “gag rule” proposal for the Title X program rallied in Augusta Tuesday.

President of Maine Family Planning, George Hill, called the measure “a move that could decimate the entire Title X network in Maine."

Title X provides federal funds for reproductive health services. The proposed rule change would, among other things, restrict providers who receive funding from talking to patients about abortion. About 22,000 low-income patients in Maine receive health care under Title X, which covers reproductive health care, treatment for sexually transmitted infections and cancer screenings.

Dr. Kohar der Simonian is medical director with Maine Family Planning.

“The proposal both limits patients from getting birth control and preventative care, as well as requires health providers to withhold information about comprehensive options, including abortion, from their pregnant patients,” said der Simonian.

Planned Parenthood, the ACLU of Maine and the state chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics are among the nearly two dozen other organizations are sending a letter to the Trump administration to oppose the change. The federal public comment period on the proposal ends on July 31st.