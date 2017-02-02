Groups Urge Maine’s Senators Oppose Trump’s Supreme Court Pick

Several groups are calling on Maine’s two senators to oppose President Donald Trump’s nomination of Appeals Court Judge Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Maine Women’s Lobby, the Maine AFL-CIO, Maine conservation voters and Equality Maine are urging U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King vote against Gorsuch’s confirmation. They say in his opinions and speeches as well as in articles he has written, he has shown to be too conservative and out of the mainstream.

“He has three times taken positions that are specifically problematic for women receiving the most basic of health care, says Eliza Townsend, executive director of the Maine Women’s Lobby.

Townsend says she is worried Gorsuch could be the vote that undoes important court rulings affecting women’s health.

Matt Moonen, executive director of Equality Maine, says Gorsuch does not understand the fundamental constitutional right of people to marry who they want to marry.

“He has been quoted as saying that liberals have become addicted to the courtroom as the primary means of affecting their social agenda on everything from gay marriage to assisted suicide. That quote alone is deeply disturbing for us because we don’t view, for example, the fundamental right to marry as a social agenda. We view it as a fundamental constitutional civil right,” he says.