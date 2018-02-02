Gulf of Maine Had Cool Year in 2017, but is Still Warming

By 1 hour ago

Scientists say last year was one of the coolest this decade in the Gulf of Maine, but the temperature in the body of water is continuing to trend upward.

The Gulf of Maine is a piece of ocean that touches Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Canada. Scientists have said it is warming faster than most of the world's oceans.

The Gulf of Maine Research Institute says the average sea surface temperature in the gulf was the lowest since 2011 last year. But the Bangor Daily News reports last year's temperatures were still above normal for the gulf.

The gulf is an important body of water for commercial fishing, whale watching, tourism and other marine industries. The impact of the warming on the lobster population is a source of much scientific study.

Tags: 
Gulf of Maine

Related Content

Gulf of Maine: 'Poster Child' for Global Warming

By Patrick Whittle, The Associated Press

FRIENDSHIP, Maine - Scientists say the Gulf of Maine is warming faster than more than 99 percent of the world's oceans.

That has environmentalists and fishermen worried about the future of one of the Atlantic Ocean's most unique ecosystems.

Gulf of Maine Research Institute Chief Scientific Officer Andy Pershing says the Gulf's surface temperature began warming nearly 10 times faster around 2004. And scientists say the warming is also causing the Gulf's level to rise.

Research Concludes Maine Conservation Technique Helped Drive Lobster Population Boom

By Jan 22, 2018
Gulf of Maine Research Institute

Lobster conservation techniques pioneered by Maine fishermen helped drive a population boom that's led to record landings this century. That's the conclusion of new, peer-reviewed research published today