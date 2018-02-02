Gulf of Maine Had Cool Year in 2017, but is Still Warming

Scientists say last year was one of the coolest this decade in the Gulf of Maine, but the temperature in the body of water is continuing to trend upward.

The Gulf of Maine is a piece of ocean that touches Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Canada. Scientists have said it is warming faster than most of the world's oceans.

The Gulf of Maine Research Institute says the average sea surface temperature in the gulf was the lowest since 2011 last year. But the Bangor Daily News reports last year's temperatures were still above normal for the gulf.

The gulf is an important body of water for commercial fishing, whale watching, tourism and other marine industries. The impact of the warming on the lobster population is a source of much scientific study.