Hallowell Community Members Pledge Support for Immigrants

LEWISTON, Maine - Community leaders joined residents of Hallowell at a local Iraqi-owned grocery store Tuesday morning to pledge support for immigrant and refugee families who feel threatened by President Trump's executive order.

Signed on Friday, the order suspends refugees from entering the country and prohibits travel from seven Muslim-majority countries. Several hundred residents have now signed on to a letter to the president condemning the order, which they say is "hateful and harmful and...violates the spirit of our country."

State Sen. Shenna Bellows is a Democrat from Manchester who previously served as director of the ACLU of Maine. She held up a copy of the U.S. Constitution and quoted from the 14th Amendment.

"Nor shall any state deprive any person of life, liberty or property without due process of law; nor deny any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws."

Bellows says that in his first week in office President Trump has set aside the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. That's why leaders from Hallowell and Gardiner are taking action to make their cities "welcoming communities." Democratic Rep. Charlotte Warren of Hallowell is one of the sponsors of a resolution that will be considered by the Hallowell City Council Feb. 13.

"We're saying: 'We stand up. We fight back. We stand for everybody.' That's what this community is about. So, I thank you all so much!" Warren said to applause.

Organizers of a new, volunteer immigrant support group say there are between 50 and 60 Iraqi families in the area. Khalid Zamat of Augusta first arrived with his family in 2013. He now owns two stores in Augusta and Hallowell.

In the first few days after the executive order was signed, he says he was afraid to let his children go outside. But today, he told the small crowd gathered in his Hallowell grocery, he feels safer. "Just today we are OK and we are safe. This is why America is strong because they don't like injustice. So, that makes us happy and safe and really I appreciate that. Thank you."

This post will be updated.