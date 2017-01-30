Health Groups Want to Increase Access to Naloxone

BANGOR, Maine - Four health care groups are working to increase access to the anti-opioid drug naloxone in the Bangor area.

Naloxone is used to treat opioid overdoses. Eastern Maine Medical Center, St. Joseph Healthcare, Acadia Hospital and Penobscot  Community Health Care are providing 500 survival kits to people who don't have the ability to pay for them.

The primary care offices and emergency departments of the organizations will be prescribing the nasal spray, as state laws require the medication be prescribed by a health care provider.

The survival kits will also include educational resources, such as information about how to administer naloxone.

The availability of kits is the result of a fundraising drive that raised more than $17,000.

Drug overdose deaths have been on a record pace in Maine in recent years.

naloxone

Collins Seeks Explanation for Steep Price Hikes for Overdose Drug

By Jun 6, 2016

AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine Sen. Susan Collins and Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill have written the five makers of naloxone, also known as Narcan, asking them to explain the huge increases they are charging for the lifesaving drug.

Collins and McCaskill are the chair and ranking Democrat, respectively, on the Senate Aging Committee. Collins says an explanation is warranted for the huge price increases for the drug, used to reverse the effects of opioid overdoses.

Portland Lawmakers Seek Apology From LePage for Overdose Remark

By May 23, 2016

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland legislators are asking Gov. Paul LePage to apologize for falsely claiming that a high school student repeatedly overdosed and went to class after being revived with the drug naloxone a third time.

LePage Vetoes Bill to Expand Availability of Overdose Drug

By & Apr 21, 2016

PORTLAND, Maine - Gov. Paul LePage has vetoed a bill designed to make the overdose reversal drug naloxone available without a prescription.

The legislation is designed to allow family members or friends to counteract an opiate overdose more quickly than emergency responders, in what is seen as a life or death situation.

In his veto message the governor says that naloxone, also known as Narcan, does not truly save lives, it merely extends them until the next overdose.

Democratic state Sen. Cathy Breen, the bill's lead Senate co-sponsor, says that's just not correct.