Hearing on Baby Eel Lottery Proposal Postponed

AUGUSTA, Maine - A public hearing on a plan to create a lottery system for valuable eel fishing permits in Maine will have to wait.



The hearing was scheduled for Monday, but state offices are closed because of snow.



Fishermen seek baby eels in Maine, which is the only state with a significant fishery for the animals. They can fetch more than $2,000 per pound at the dock. The eels are sold to Asian aquaculture companies for use in food.



A group of lawmakers wants to create a lottery system to allow new people to get into the fishery when other fishermen leave it. Right now, it's closed.



The plan will face a public hearing before the state Legislature's marine resources committee.